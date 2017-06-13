Dennis Rodman back in North Korea; U.S. student released

hello

In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings Happy Birthday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. Associated Press

U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon talks to journalists after meeting with Japan's National Security Council Chief Shotaro Yachi at the prime minister's office Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Tokyo. Shannon, a visiting senior U.S. official said former NBA player Dennis Rodman's trip is as a private citizen. "We are aware of his visit. We wish him well, but we have issued travel warnings to Americans suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety," Shannon told reporters after discussing the North Korea missile threat and other issues with Japanese counterparts. Associated Press

This combination of file photos shows former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 20, 2013, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. Associated Press

In this undated photo published on Sept. 7, 2013, on the homepage of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with former NBA player Dennis Rodman during a dinner in North Korea. (Rodong Sinmun/Korea News Service via AP)

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon his arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office. Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, arrives at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office. Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon his arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, poses with his entourage upon arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office. Associated Press

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flew to Pyongyang on Tuesday on a trip he says he hopes will "open a door" for his former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss -- U.S. President Donald Trump. Also Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

Rodman, one of the few people to know both of the nuclear-armed leaders, sported a black T-shirt advertising a cybercurrency used to buy and sell marijuana as he talked to reporters briefly before boarding his flight from Beijing to the North Korean capital.

Rodman's arrival in Pyongyang was relatively low-key and his schedule remained a mystery.

He was met by North Korean Vice Minister of Sports Son Kwang Ho. Officials said he was to stay until Saturday. He breezed through customs and immigration at Pyongyang's airport before being whisked away to his hotel.

"I'm just here to see some friends and have a good time," he said.

Rodman received the red-carpet treatment on his four past trips since 2013, which generated a lot of publicity -- most of it not good -- and did little in terms of diplomacy. On this trip, he has already been roundly criticized by some for visiting during a time of high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over its weapons programs and recent missile launches.

"Well, I'm pretty sure he's pretty much happy with the fact that I'm over here trying to accomplish something that we both need," Rodman said in Beijing when asked if Trump was aware of the trip.

Rodman said the issue of several Americans currently detained by North Korea is "not my purpose right now."

In Tokyo, a visiting senior U.S. official said Rodman is making the trip as a private citizen.

"We are aware of his visit. We wish him well, but we have issued travel warnings to Americans and suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety," U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon told reporters after discussing the North Korean missile threat and other issues with Japanese counterparts.

In 2014, Rodman arranged a basketball game with other former NBA players and North Koreans and regaled leader Kim with a rendition of "Happy Birthday." On the same trip, he suggested an American missionary was at fault for his own imprisonment in North Korea, remarks for which he later apologized.

Any visit to North Korea by a high-profile American is a political minefield.

Rodman has been criticized for failing to use his influence on leaders who are otherwise isolated diplomatically from the rest of the world. He has generally brushed off such criticism as unfair because as an athlete and celebrity he shouldn't be expected to solve difficult political problems.

Americans are regarded as enemies in North Korea because the two countries never signed a peace treaty to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. Thousands of U.S. troops are based in South Korea, and the Demilitarized Zone between the North and South is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.

A statement issued in New York by a Rodman publicist said the former NBA player is in the rare position of being friends with the leaders of both North Korea and the United States. Rodman was a cast member on two seasons of Trump's TV reality show "Celebrity Apprentice."

Rodman tweeted that his trip was being sponsored by Potcoin, one of a growing number of cybercurrencies used to buy and sell marijuana in state-regulated markets.

There is an internet urban legend that North Korea is a pothead paradise and maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. But the claim that marijuana is legal in North Korea is not true -- it's considered a controlled substance in the same category as cocaine and heroin.

Americans have been sentenced to years in North Korean prisons for such seemingly minor offenses as stealing a political banner and likely could not expect leniency if the country's drug laws were violated.

------

Associated Press journalists Mark Schiefelbein in Beijing and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.