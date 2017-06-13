Dawn Patrol: Not guilty by mental defect in fatal highway shooting

hello

Not guilty by mental defect in fatal highway shooting of Buffalo Grove woman

A Milwaukee-area man will spend 40 years in a state institution after a judge yesterday ruled him not guilty by reason of mental defect for the deadly May 2016 shooting of a Buffalo Grove woman on a Wisconsin interstate. The ruling came after Zachary T. Hays, 21, appeared in court and admitted to killing Tracy Czaczkowski, a 44-year-old mother of two fatally shot while she and her family were driving home from a trip to the Wisconsin Dells. Full story.

Marengo community rallies to help families affected by explosion

The Marengo community is rallying to assist those whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the fiery explosion heard across the town of 7,500. Resident Nicole Laegeler created a Facebook page Sunday to organize information about donations, collection sites, events and other relief efforts. By Monday afternoon, nearly 1,000 people had joined the group. Full story.

Crash closes westbound Route 120 in Lakemoor

A 46-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach died in a two-vehicle crash in Volo yesterday afternoon, police said. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. when the woman's SUV and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Route 120 and Volo Village Road, said Kevin Lyons, the Lakemoor police spokesman. Full story.

Authorities name man found dead in Dundee Township house fire

A man found dead with a gunshot wound in a Dundee Township house fire last week has been identified as 36-year-old Vesel Vejseli, authorities said yesterday. Vejseli lived in the single-family home at 15N384 Richardson Drive that was destroyed early Wednesday by the blaze, which Kane County officials think was set intentionally. Full story.

Two men injured in shooting near Arlington Heights

Two men were shot yesterday afternoon at an apartment complex in unincorporated Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, authorities said. Cook County sheriff's police responded to the shooting, which occurred about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53, according to Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. Full story.

Smooth Fox in Elgin being evicted

It looks like the end of the line for the Smooth Fox in Elgin, and any future bar at that location can expect increased scrutiny by the city. Owner Justin Hodge, who owed $9,000 in back rent, got an eviction notice last week for his bar at 51 S. Grove Ave., according to Kane County sheriff spokesman Pat Gengler. Full story.

Suburbs' top prep athletes celebrated at Sears Centre

Suburban high school student-athletes basked in the spotlight last night at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Prospect High School's marching band and cheerleaders set the tone for a spirited crowd of about 1,000 when they started the fifth annual Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards. The fun evening, which included a buffet dinner and gifts, celebrated 611 teenage athletes representing 25 sports from 65 high schools. Full story.

Coming to Citi Field elicits memories of October 2015.

The Cubs and the Mets opened a three-game seres at Citi Field on last night, and this still-young Cubs team is facing another test. Jacob deGrom was too tough as the Mets right-hander went the distance in a 6-1 victory. Full story.