Cabaret at Stevenson High to benefit suicide prevention program

Stevenson High School's Reflections club is holding a musical cabaret June 23 to benefit suicide prevention efforts.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lincolnshire school's West Auditorium. Admission is $5.

The event is a fundraiser for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth. Anyone planning to attend should park in lot B.