Two men injured in shooting near Arlington Heights

Two men were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in unincorporated Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Cook County sheriff's police responded to the shooting, which occurred about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53, according to Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

A 21-year-old man had serious injuries, and a 19-year-old man had injuries described as not life-threatening, Ansari said. Both were taken to area hospitals.

Though no one was in custody, there is no threat to the general public, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, Ansari said.

The apartment complex was cordoned off with police tape Monday afternoon while police investigated, keeping residents from their homes for about two hours. A crowd of about 20 residents sought shelter from the hot sun in the shade until the police tape was removed and Bonhill Drive was reopened just before 3 p.m.