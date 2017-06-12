Seeing smoke? Naperville checking sewer system for damage

In an effort to detect sanitary sewer line defects, Naperville will perform smoke testing of the downtown and some neighborhoods beginning the week of Monday, June 12. Testing is scheduled to last about four weeks.

Smoke testing is a way to locate openings in the sewer system that allow rainwater runoff to enter and can cause inconvenient and expensive sanitary sewer backups. Air combined with nontoxic smoke is forced into the sewer lines to disclose the location of leaks and connections to stormwater systems. Smoke can be seen coming up out of the ground where there are defects in the lines. Smoke testing also identifies roof drains, patio drains and footing drains that are connected to the sewer system.

Starting Monday, work will proceed through downtown and surrounding subdivisions. Smoke will not enter buildings unless there is defective plumbing or drain traps that are dried up, and it is expected -- and normal -- for smoke to come out of the sewer vent stack on the roof of a home or business during the test.

The smoke is nontoxic, creates no fire hazard, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly and is harmless, although those with respiratory issues may wish to take extra precautions. Door hanger notification cards are being distributed to those impacted immediately prior to testing, and the public can expect to see signs posted at intersections when crews are testing in that area.

For details, visit naperville.il.us/smoketest.