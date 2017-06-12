Lake County offering one-week amnesty for unpaid traffic fines

Drivers with unpaid fines and court costs from traffic violations in Lake County will get a financial break -- and perhaps a return of their driving privileges -- when county officials offer a one-week amnesty next month.

Dubbed "Operation Green Light," the program will allow fined drivers to avoid collection fees and interest if they pay their original costs

between July 17 and July 21. Payments can be made over the phone or at courthouses in Waukegan, Mundelein, Park City and Round Lake Beach.

"I understand that fines can become costly, especially when older fines incur collection agency fees and accrue interest," Lake County Circuit Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein said Monday in an announcement of the amnesty week. "The point of Operation Green Light is to help people clear up their financial obligations and get back on the road."

Cartwright Weinstein said the program is being done to honor the legacy of longtime Lake County Board member Audrey Nixon, who died in April. Nixon was passionate about helping Lake County residents regain their driver's licenses, she said.

The circuit clerk is teaming with the Lake County State's Attorney's office on Operation Green Light.

"It is my hope that this program will allow people the opportunity to get their licenses back so they can get to work and avoid future penalties." Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said.

For more information, visit www.lakecountycircuitclerk.org.