posted: 6/12/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: 50 homes damaged in Marengo explosion; Police seeking missing Crystal Lake girl

    Video: Marengo house explosion

  • Kelly Dowda says she awoke to the sound of a loud bang that rattled her Marengo home. When she looked out her back door, she saw fire and heavy smoke coming from just a few blocks over.

Lauren Rohr
 
Lee Filas
 
 

More than 50 homes damaged in Marengo explosion

Two people were injured and more than 50 homes damaged yesterday morning after a fiery house explosion in Marengo, authorities said. Churches, businesses, organizations and community members are collecting donations and offering services to help those affected by the blast, which left 18 houses uninhabitable. Full story.

Police ask for help finding missing Crystal Lake girl

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Crystal Lake teenager who's been missing since Friday night. Charity Parker, 15, was reported missing over the weekend by her family, who had last seen her at home in the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane. Full story.

Camaraderie the watchword at Esprit de She in Naperville

Camaraderie and community were just as important as competition yesterday at the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon. As contestants battled the water, the pedal and the ground, they also inspired each other along the way. Full story.

Suburbs brace for 'unseasonably hot' temperatures this week

The National Weather Service is warning of unseasonably hot weather in the suburbs this week, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s. As dew points increase, heat indexes could rise to about 100 degrees Tuesday, according to a "hazardous weather outlook" notice. Full story.

Back-to-back homers from Russell, Schwarber lift Cubs past Rockies 7-5

The Chicago Cubs have needed a jolt to get them out of the latest offensive funk they've been in the past week -- a big inning, a hit barrage, a big home run, anything. They got all of that and more yesterday in their 7-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. Full story.

White Sox fall 4-2 in Cleveland

Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the White Sox 4-2 yesterday. Full story.

Jaeger takes Rust-Oleum, now to U.S. Open

Stephan Jaeger took care of business yesterday, nursing a 4-stroke lead at the start of the day to nab a 2-stroke win in the $600,000 Rust-Oleum Championship. Now it's on to the U.S. Open. Read beat writer Len Ziehm's full story here.

Rozner: Web golfers fighting for shot at big time

The guys on the Web.com Tour who invaded Ivanhoe over the weekend put on a display of amazing golf amid fierce winds, baked greens and the sixth-toughest test on the circuit, writes columnist Barry Rozner. Among them are Chris Naegel and Brady Schnell, fighting for their chance at the big time. Full column.

