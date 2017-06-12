Cook County Jail emerges from 43 years of federal oversight

Four decades ago, overcrowding and poor staffing in the Cook County Jail led to federal court oversight of the sprawling complex on the Southwest Side.

But last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall lifted that oversight, saying the Cook County Sheriff's Office has made all of the sweeping improvements that were set out in an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2010.

In a statement Monday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said it was clear that reforms were needed before he took office in 2007.

"Prior to the DOJ report, I began a systematic overhaul of the jail, working with the federal court and others to address the many issues identified," he said. "Today we have systems and structures that are looked at as a beacon for correctional facilities around the country."

