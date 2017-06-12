Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 6/12/2017 11:47 AM

Cook County Jail emerges from 43 years of federal oversight

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Four decades ago, overcrowding and poor staffing in the Cook County Jail led to federal court oversight of the sprawling complex on the Southwest Side.

But last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall lifted that oversight, saying the Cook County Sheriff's Office has made all of the sweeping improvements that were set out in an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2010.

In a statement Monday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said it was clear that reforms were needed before he took office in 2007.

"Prior to the DOJ report, I began a systematic overhaul of the jail, working with the federal court and others to address the many issues identified," he said. "Today we have systems and structures that are looked at as a beacon for correctional facilities around the country."

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account