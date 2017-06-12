Authorities name man found dead in Dundee Township house fire

hello

A man found dead with a gunshot wound in a Dundee Township house fire last week has been identified as 36-year-old Vesel Vejseli, authorities said Monday.

Vejseli lived in the single-family home at 15W384 Richardson Drive that was destroyed early Wednesday by the blaze, which Kane County officials believe was set intentionally.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 3:30 a.m., and crews were initially unable to enter the structure.

After the fire was brought under control, Vejseli and a dog were found dead in the home.

A preliminary cause of death has yet to be determined, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said in a news release. An autopsy conducted last Thursday determined a gunshot projectile had been found inside Vejseli's body. Toxicology samples also were sent to a forensic lab.

Authorities were unable to identify Vejseli immediately because of extensive burns, making the death investigation difficult, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said. Now that a victim has been positively identified, he said, detectives can begin gathering information and talking to family and friends.

"Now we're focused a lot more on him as a victim," Gengler said. "Our investigators will try to learn as much as we can about him."

The coroner's office, the sheriff's office, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.