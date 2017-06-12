Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/12/2017 6:09 PM

Authorities name man found dead in Dundee Township house fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Authorities on Monday identified a man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire last week as 36-year-old Vesel Vejseli.

      Authorities on Monday identified a man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire last week as 36-year-old Vesel Vejseli.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

A man found dead with a gunshot wound in a Dundee Township house fire last week has been identified as 36-year-old Vesel Vejseli, authorities said Monday.

Vejseli lived in the single-family home at 15W384 Richardson Drive that was destroyed early Wednesday by the blaze, which Kane County officials believe was set intentionally.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 3:30 a.m., and crews were initially unable to enter the structure.

After the fire was brought under control, Vejseli and a dog were found dead in the home.

A preliminary cause of death has yet to be determined, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said in a news release. An autopsy conducted last Thursday determined a gunshot projectile had been found inside Vejseli's body. Toxicology samples also were sent to a forensic lab.

Authorities were unable to identify Vejseli immediately because of extensive burns, making the death investigation difficult, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said. Now that a victim has been positively identified, he said, detectives can begin gathering information and talking to family and friends.

"Now we're focused a lot more on him as a victim," Gengler said. "Our investigators will try to learn as much as we can about him."

The coroner's office, the sheriff's office, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account