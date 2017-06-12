Authorities: 2 wounded in shooting at beach in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Authorities say two 16-year-old boys were shot and critically wounded at a beach in Chicago, prompting the beach to be cleared of visitors and closed.

Police say the boys were fighting on Sunday evening at 31st Street Beach on the city's South Side when someone else shot them. Police say one was shot in the neck and one in the legs.

The beach was crowded amid hot weather Sunday. The Chicago Tribune reports abandoned blankets and chairs remained on the beach long after the shooting.

Theo Martin said he was near the shooting when it happened and initially thought it was fireworks. He said he didn't even run away after hearing what turned out to be gunshots.