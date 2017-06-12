Breaking News Bar
 
After Marengo explosion, neighbors are thankful everyone's safe

  • As this Daily Herald drone photo shows, nothing but debris remains of the home on the 500 block of 7th Circle in Marengo that exploded early Sunday, damaging more than 50 homes and injuring two people.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A fiery house explosion on the 500 block of 7th Circle left 19 Marengo homes uninhabitable and damaged dozens more throughout the neighborhood, authorities said.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • A house on the 500 block of 7th Circle, Marengo, exploded Sunday morning, setting ablaze three other houses and damaging dozens more.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The home of Tim Keefer, left, was destroyed when his next-door neighbor's house exploded early Sunday. Son Austin, middle rear, helped his dad escape from the rubble while neighbors rescued Tim's wife Kim, second from left, and daughter Hailey, 17.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • More than 50 Marengo homes were damaged Sunday morning after a house on the 500 block of 7th Circle exploded.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • More than 50 Marengo homes were damaged Sunday morning after a house on the 500 block of 7th Circle exploded.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

In the moments after his next-door neighbor's house exploded Sunday morning, Austin Keefer felt as if he was in a dream.

The 19-year-old was eating Pizza Puffs and talking to his dad in the living room of their Marengo home when he heard a loud "boom" and saw a bright flash of light. The next thing Austin knew, he was covered in drywall, his dad Tim was buried in debris, and he could hear his mom Kim screaming from the second floor, where she was trapped with his sister Hailey, 17.

In the midst of chaos, Austin had only one thing on his mind: Get his family out of the house!

The blast, which occurred about 4:50 a.m. on the 500 block of 7th Circle, set ablaze three neighboring houses, left 19 homes uninhabitable and damaged more than 50 throughout the neighborhood, Marengo Police Chief Rich Solarz said Monday.

The house Keefer's dad built 15 years ago was leveled, as was the house that exploded. Debris littered the neighborhood, and "Keep Out" signs adorned several other homes on the block that had been condemned.

Despite the destruction, authorities say no fatalities or severe injuries were reported. The residents of the home that exploded were on vacation at the time, and the entire Keefer family made it out safely.

After digging himself out of the rubble, Austin also was able to free his dad from the debris. Some quick-thinking neighbors had already brought over a ladder and helped his mom and sister down from the second floor. Good thing, Austin said, because seconds later, the entire upstairs burst into flames.

"I don't know how they thought that fast to get a ladder over here," he said. "I really can't believe it."

Austin and Tim Keefer were the only two official casualties amid all the damage. They were taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns.

To Austin, that's nothing short of a miracle.

"You can replace a house. You can't replace a body," he said. "You keep thinking about everything you lost, but we got everybody (out). We're just thankful."

