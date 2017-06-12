After Marengo explosion, neighbors are thankful everyone's safe

hello

In the moments after his next-door neighbor's house exploded Sunday morning, Austin Keefer felt as if he was in a dream.

The 19-year-old was eating Pizza Puffs and talking to his dad in the living room of their Marengo home when he heard a loud "boom" and saw a bright flash of light. The next thing Austin knew, he was covered in drywall, his dad Tim was buried in debris, and he could hear his mom Kim screaming from the second floor, where she was trapped with his sister Hailey, 17.

In the midst of chaos, Austin had only one thing on his mind: Get his family out of the house!

The blast, which occurred about 4:50 a.m. on the 500 block of 7th Circle, set ablaze three neighboring houses, left 19 homes uninhabitable and damaged more than 50 throughout the neighborhood, Marengo Police Chief Rich Solarz said Monday.

The house Keefer's dad built 15 years ago was leveled, as was the house that exploded. Debris littered the neighborhood, and "Keep Out" signs adorned several other homes on the block that had been condemned.

Despite the destruction, authorities say no fatalities or severe injuries were reported. The residents of the home that exploded were on vacation at the time, and the entire Keefer family made it out safely.

After digging himself out of the rubble, Austin also was able to free his dad from the debris. Some quick-thinking neighbors had already brought over a ladder and helped his mom and sister down from the second floor. Good thing, Austin said, because seconds later, the entire upstairs burst into flames.

"I don't know how they thought that fast to get a ladder over here," he said. "I really can't believe it."

Austin and Tim Keefer were the only two official casualties amid all the damage. They were taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns.

To Austin, that's nothing short of a miracle.

"You can replace a house. You can't replace a body," he said. "You keep thinking about everything you lost, but we got everybody (out). We're just thankful."