Missing Crystal Lake girl found safe

A Crystal Lake teenager missing since Friday has been found safe and will be reunited with he family, police said this morning.

Police did not disclose where, when or how Charity Parker was located. They said the investigation into her disappearance remains active.

Charity was reported missing Saturday by her family, who had last seen her at home the previous night. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but had concern for her well-being.