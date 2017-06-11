Images: Stop what you are doing and check out The Week in Pictures

posted: 6/11/2017 9:00 PM
The Week in Pictures
Lois Wardecki, of Wheeling stops all traffic as Daniel Thielen, 10, and his mom Laura of Arlington Heights, cross the road safely as he ventures off to school in the morning. Wardecki is retiring after two decades as a crossing guard helping students get to Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary and St. James schools.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Michelle Heller, owner/instructor of the Flight Fitness Studio in Palatine, performs a hula-hoop demonstration to the sounds of the Darryl and Barry Duo at the Lake County Marketplace on Saturday at the College of Lake County's Grayslake Campus.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Joe Kirshenbaum, of Hawthorn Woods checks out a 1968 Volkswagen Bug during cruise night and free family concert in Hawthorn Woods' Community Park Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Grace Younglove, 8, of Streamwood views entries during the LEGO Design Competition at the Schaumburg Township Library Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People enjoy the 17th hole on adirondak chairs during the first-round of the Rust-Oleum Championship at the Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Craig Foltos finished a total of about 350 haircuts when the 28th annual Chop Around the Clock in Batavia was over. All proceeds went to Ronald McDonald's Children's Charities. Besides hair cuts, music, dancing, bake sale, raffles, bingo, open mic, poetry, food, etc. Here Foltos trims Cindy Rueffer of Batavia.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
I recently spotted a couple of fly fisherman in the DuPage River in Naperville. Summertime is here and people are outside, so it is a good opportunity to find photos. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Holocaust survivor Joyce Wagner, 94, chats with seventh-graders from St. John's Lutheran School in Lombard, Dennis Nilson and Dominic Faillo, rght, during her visit to Glenbard South High School.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Abby Salzstein, front, and Adam Nudelman, both 16 and from Buffalo Grove, test the waters at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in a kayak on a picture perfect day Tuesday in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Pro golfer Andrew Putnam hits over the lake on the 9th hole during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein on Wednesday.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
William Westfall, left, and Bobbie Cable, both of Forest Lake check out a 1955 Chevy 210 Wagon during the Lake Zurich Main Street Cruise Night Wednesday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Manager Samantha Freeman of Brunch Cafe in St. Charles checks on customers.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A watercolor titled "I'm not invisible" by artist Kathie Stevens hangs with others as part of "Painting Syria's Children: The Refugee Portrait Project" through July 31 in Building B of the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. The paintings were inspired by photographs taken of Syrian children in refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan and funds from the sale of the art will help children affected by Syria's civil war. This one sells for $350 and the money will go to worldvision.org.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gov. Bruce Rauner right, observes product distribution movement with Amazon Romeoville General Manager Victor Davis, center, during a tour of the 750,000 square foot warehouse. At left is Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wauconda resident Gina Zubert dances with her son Zen, 2, as they listen to the band Prairie Station during the Summer Concert Series on Thursday at Cook Park in Wauconda. The summer long series is sponsored by the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Library.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Lois Wardecki, of Wheeling stops all traffic as she raises her stop sign donning her crossing guard safety vest helping her regular students cross Oakton safely as they venture off to school in the morning. Wardecki is retiring after two decades as a crossing guard helping students get to Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary and St. James schools.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Seven-year-old Isaiah Mulhall, of Arlington Heights helps out juggler on stilts, Jason Kollum at Picnic in the Park at North School Park in Arlington Heights.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
People kick back as they enjoy the sounds of Fane N Time during cruise night and free family concert in Hawthorn Woods' Community Park Friday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Maria Ayala, of Carpentersville sits with her daughter Lolis Jimenez, 5, while she enjoys lunch Thursday. The Fox River Valley Library District will be providing free lunches to children this summer at the main library in East Dundee.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
