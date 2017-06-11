Images: Stop what you are doing and check out The Week in Pictures

John Starks | Staff Photographer

A watercolor titled "I'm not invisible" by artist Kathie Stevens hangs with others as part of "Painting Syria's Children: The Refugee Portrait Project" through July 31 in Building B of the McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. The paintings were inspired by photographs taken of Syrian children in refugee camps in Lebanon and Jordan and funds from the sale of the art will help children affected by Syria's civil war. This one sells for $350 and the money will go to worldvision.org.