updated: 6/11/2017 5:24 PM

Family fun, safety mix at Mundelein Bike Rodeo

  • Caiden Ray, 6, of Mundelein rides his bike past Mundelein firefighters Sunday during the 2017 Bike Rodeo. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learned about bike safety, talked with Mundelein police and firefighters and got a free lunch.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein resident Mike Poutre rides his bike on one wheel as he makes his way through the obstacle course Sunday during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Danielle Juarez, 6, of Mundelein attaches a playing card to her spokes Sunday as she decorates her bicycle during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learned about bike safety, talked with Mundelein police and firefighters and got a free lunch.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Young bicyclists learned about safety and helmet use, rode through an obstacle course, decorated their bikes and met with Mundelein police and firefighters Sunday, at the 2017 Mundelein Bike Rodeo.

Sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection, the event drew numerous families to the parking lot of Fair Haven Medical Supply.

"It's just a way to get out and have fun on a Sunday," said Ray Ladewig, owner of Ray's Bike & Mower. "We do bike safety checks, we promote interaction with the police and get your helmet adjusted and brakes checked. It's a good way to give back the community."

At noon, children participated in a bike rodeo, dressing up as characters like Batman, Spider-Man and a cowgirl.

The Mundelein Fire Department offered rides on one of its ladder trucks and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and soda were given out.

"I love this event. It's great. Jayden is excited because it is something fun to do," said Mundelein resident Terry Rubel, who brought her 4-year-old grandson, Jayden Rubel, to ride his bike on the obstacle course.

The event ended when three new bicycles were given away as prizes.

