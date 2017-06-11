Family fun, safety mix at Mundelein Bike Rodeo

Young bicyclists learned about safety and helmet use, rode through an obstacle course, decorated their bikes and met with Mundelein police and firefighters Sunday, at the 2017 Mundelein Bike Rodeo.

Sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection, the event drew numerous families to the parking lot of Fair Haven Medical Supply.

"It's just a way to get out and have fun on a Sunday," said Ray Ladewig, owner of Ray's Bike & Mower. "We do bike safety checks, we promote interaction with the police and get your helmet adjusted and brakes checked. It's a good way to give back the community."

At noon, children participated in a bike rodeo, dressing up as characters like Batman, Spider-Man and a cowgirl.

The Mundelein Fire Department offered rides on one of its ladder trucks and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and soda were given out.

"I love this event. It's great. Jayden is excited because it is something fun to do," said Mundelein resident Terry Rubel, who brought her 4-year-old grandson, Jayden Rubel, to ride his bike on the obstacle course.

The event ended when three new bicycles were given away as prizes.