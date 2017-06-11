Breaking News Bar
 
1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa -- A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold in southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday.

The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in southern California's Riverside County, about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, according to a release posted on the California Lottery's website. Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing were only one in 292.2 million.

California Lottery officials said the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million "retailer bonus."

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

