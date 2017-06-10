Spring Grove man charged with DUI in fatal Waukegan crash

hello

A Spring Grove man faces DUI charges in connection with an auto accident in Waukegan that killed the passenger in his vehicle, according to Waukegan police.

Max Barraza, 27, of Spring Grove, is being held in Lake County jail on charges of DUI and aggravated DUI. He is being held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court on June 12, police said.

Waukegan police, in a statement, said they responded to the intersection of Green Bay Road and Washington Street around 9 p.m. Thursday where a three-car accident had occurred. Officers at the scene said a passenger in a pickup truck driven Barraza, Adrian Biedzinski, 35, of Round Lake Beach, was trapped in the wreckage. Police said Biedzinski died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Barraza was traveling west om Washington Street at high speed when his truck struck a second vehicle that was also going west. That vehicle spun into the eastbound lanes of Washington Street and collided with a third vehicle, police said.

The two occupants in the second vehicle were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said, and two occupants in third vehicle did not require hospitalization.

Police investigators believe speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending, according to the police statement. Police closed the intersection to traffic during the investigation Thursday night.