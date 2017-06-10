Officials warn that expected hot weather could damage roads

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State transportation officials are warning motorists that the expected hot weather over the next few days might cause pavement to buckle around Illinois.

In a news release, the state's Department of Transportation says high temperatures can cause the pavement to expand and possible buckle. And that can make the roads more uneven.

The department says motorists should be on the lookout for road crews making repairs and that they should be aware that traffic might slow down and they might have to drive around the crews.

Motorists are also encouraged to carry plenty of drinking water when driving in the heat. That's because if they do have car trouble and have to pull over and park, they can quickly become dehydrated.