Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/11/2017 7:47 AM

Officials warn that expected hot weather could damage roads

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State transportation officials are warning motorists that the expected hot weather over the next few days might cause pavement to buckle around Illinois.

In a news release, the state's Department of Transportation says high temperatures can cause the pavement to expand and possible buckle. And that can make the roads more uneven.

The department says motorists should be on the lookout for road crews making repairs and that they should be aware that traffic might slow down and they might have to drive around the crews.

Motorists are also encouraged to carry plenty of drinking water when driving in the heat. That's because if they do have car trouble and have to pull over and park, they can quickly become dehydrated.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account