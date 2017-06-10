Kids join in fun of Rust-Oleum Championship near Mundelein

Cole Thavenet, 3 from Mundelien, gets a little help from his father Jason as they play a game of Connect Four during Family Fun Day at the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Saturday near Mundelein. Daily Herald Photo by John Konstantaras

Emily Pascucci, from Kenosha, hit a hole-in-one as she plays miniature golf with her brother James during Family Fun Day at the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Saturday near Mundelein. Daily Herald Photo by John Konstantaras

Megan Thunga, of Roselle, helps her son Will, 5, with his grip as her daughter Molly, 2, during the Family Fun Day at the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Saturday near Mundelein. Daily Herald Photo by John Konstantaras

"Family Fun Day" at the Rust-Oleum Championship at The Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein Saturday proved a hit among parents looking to increase the kid appeal of a professional golf tournament.

On what was promised to be a scorcher of a day, a variety of children's games and activities -- a few of them even golf-themed -- were conducted atop a shady, breezy hill overlooking the course.

With all kids 17 years old and under getting into the tournament for free Saturday, the activities were aimed at a broad range of ages.

Jeff Miller of Highland Park was pleased to see the smile on his 9-year-old daughter Molly's face as she engaged in games like a mini-putting green, despite having no interest in golf.

"It's a very useful and pleasant distraction," Miller said. "I think if you have something like this at any golf tournament, it's going to cut down on kids' complaining. I'm very impressed with what I see. I think they really got the right ideas about how to make kids happy."

Colin Shea and his wife, already visiting his parents in the Ivanhoe community from Columbus, Ohio, felt the activities bought them two or three hours at the tournament with a 6-year-old and 4-year-old. They visited the inflatable bounce castle and crafts table.

"Yeah, I don't think they would have enjoyed it otherwise," Shea said. "Not the younger one. The 6-year-old is a little into golf."

Tim Nelson of Mundelein said it was while volunteering as a players' shuttle driver earlier in the week that he learned about Family Fun Day on Saturday and brought his 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-month-old sons out.

What would a free day at the tournament have been like without the kids' activities?

"The first hour would have been great!" he laughed.

The event was the brainchild of Ivanhoe Club Member Relations Manager Sarah Muse, who said she was inspired by the family-friendliness she already saw last year when the club first hosted the Rust-Oleum Championship.

"There's no other tour I've seen where you can get so up close and personal with the players as this one," she said. "We hope we can continue to grow this every year and set this apart as family-friendly tournament."

Free T-shirts, ice-cream, and a demonstration of some tricky golf shots by hall-of-famer Jim Sobb was intended to make the day just as interesting for teens, Muse said.

Tournament Director Scott Cassin said Muse's ideas were easy to endorse over any concerns they might disturb the traditional quiet, adult focus of a championship.

"I'd rather have some enthusiasm out here than squash an idea because it might get too loud," he said. "All the tournaments are for the community and for charity. Each is supposed to enhance the community it's in. Family fun and family activities that really cost you next to nothing."