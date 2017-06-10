Images: Adam West

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Before Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck donned Batman's cape in a stream of Hollywood blockbusters, there was Adam West.

West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in a campy 1960s TV series brought the Caped Crusader into the national consciousness with a "bang!" The Dark Knight had been a brooding presence on the pages of comic books since 1939 and on the big screen in 1940s-era movie serials.

West died Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.

