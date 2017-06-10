Breaking News Bar
 
6/10/2017

Family of man who fell out of party bus files suit

The family of a man who died June 3 after falling out of a party bus as it drove on the expressway has filed a lawsuit against two suburban transportation companies, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kimberly Larsen filed the suit on behalf of her son, James "Jimmy" Larsen of Libertyville, against VIP Charter Inc. and Select Limousine Inc. Thursday in Cook County circuit court.

Larsen fell out of the door and onto I-294 near Deerfield, where he was struck by an SUV. The Libertyville resident was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Zahair Nubani, an attorney representing Select Limousine told the Sun-Times it was a freak accident and a tragedy but not negligent, adding the bus had been inspected by the state shortly before the accident.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

