Civil war re-enactors set up camp, give gimpse of history in Elgin

It was North vs. South Saturday as the inaugural Elgin Civil War Experience drew nearly 300 re-enactors, who recreated a 1862 battle and provided a interactive history lesson for attendees.

"All the vision we had for the event has come to be. The weather held and people showed. It's a great first-time event," said John Braese of Rockford, a mechanic in Elgin's Public Works Department, one of the event's key organizers who also was part of the Confederate 9th Virginia Calvary. "All the re-enactors I've talked to, it's all positive. The public support has been great, too. We hope to educate people on what the Civil War was actually about."

The event was held on grounds of the Elgin Mental Health Center at the southwest corner of Route 31 and Route 20.

The rolling terrain and massive oak trees provided a good venue for the main event -- a re-enactment of the Battle of Fort Donelson, which took place from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16, 1862, in Stewart County, Tenn. -- as well as relief from the sun for participants who camped out.

Braese said about 585 re-enactors preregistered for the event and about 290 came out. Some may have stayed away because of the weekend forecast for temperatures in the 90s.

Saturday's hot weather was nothing for John Hauff, 25, of Glenview, who quipped that he had been doing re-enactments for 24½ years because his parents were re-enactors. Hauff's family had three people fight as Union soldiers during the war.

"We've had snow, tornadoes, rain, heavy winds (at previous events)," Hauff said. "I just grew up doing it."

Hauff's fiance, Whitney Lai of Aurora, noted that several hundred soldiers of Chinese decent fought on both sides. "You don't learn about this stuff in textbooks," she said.

Martin Shaw of Joliet was a re-enactor in the U.S. Colored Troop for the Union Army.

"All of us re-enactors, we're like a giant family. We try to stick together," he said.

Joe Franks of South Elgin became interested in the Civil War last year after he learned at a family reunion some of his ancestors fought for the Confederacy. Franks' wife, Susan, had ancestors fight in the Union army.

"I'm glad they're putting this land to use for something," said Joe Franks, as he saved a seat on metal bleachers overlooking the re-enactment battlefield.

Elgin City Council member John Steffen dressed up as President Abraham Lincoln.

"I hope (the event) sparks their interest in history, what went on during that time and what the issues were," Steffen said.

The event continues through Sunday. Highlights include a Union drill and parade at 10:30 a.m., a Harriet Tubman demonstration at 10:50 a.m., a President Lincoln presentation at 11:40 a.m., and 1 p.m. re-enactment of the Battle of Miliken's Bend in Louisiana that occurred on June 7, 1863.

For more information, visit www.cityofelgin.org/civilwar