Vernon Hills officials favor signs over paint job at Brunswick Zone

A visibility-challenged Vernon Hills business hopes a new paint job will attract more attention, but the village board has other ideas.

"I'm not in favor of destroying nice, finished brick with paint," Trustee Jim Schultz said this week of Brunswick Zone Hawthorn Lanes' request for facade changes.

Located east of Hawthorn Mall but set back about 275 feet from Ring Road, Brunswick wants to paint all four sides of the building, with an 8-foot band of "Red Bay" sandwiched between 8-foot bands of "Grizzle Gray." The red band would be highlighted on the top and bottom with white paint, and metal panels matching the Red Bay paint would be installed on the main entrance's car port.

"They're preparing to upgrade their facade to bring more attention to the facility," village Building Commissioner Mike Atkinson said Tuesday during an informal discussion of the request. "What's unique about this property is they don't have (road) frontage."

Kevin Lauterbach, an area manager for Brunswick, said the 40-lane facility is one of 309 centers, including 15 in the Chicago area, in the Bowlmor AMF chain.

"We've been upgrading all of our facilities," he said.

In recent months, Brunswick Zones in Algonquin and Buffalo Grove were renovated and reopened as Bowlero bowling and entertainment centers. The Hawthorn location will remain a Brunswick Zone for awhile, Lauterbach said.

Village board members, who must approve exterior alterations or design changes to commercial buildings, were not enthused by the proposed paint job.

"Is there a chance you could tone the red down a bit?" asked Trustee Thom Koch. "I'd like to see that stay as the quality bowling alley and quality entertainment facility it is now."

Other trustees suggested new signs to improve visibility, even it requires departures from village code. Options include ground-mounted signs or more exterior signs.

Another possibility is to create an architectural element that would allow a sign to be installed higher than the existing roof line, which is not allowed in the code.

"I prefer you leave the building alone and help the guy out with the signs," Mayor Roger Byrne said. "It's probably the only place I can think of we'd do something like that."

Restoring and upgrading landscaping and repairing the parking and walking surfaces would be conditions of any changes.

Lauterbach said he would discuss the suggestions with company officials and follow up with village staff.

He said the company also will be investing $200,000 to update the scoring system with new flat screens, renovate the bar and paint the facility's interior.

