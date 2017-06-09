Old school in Arlington Heights makes way for St. James expansion

St. James Parish in Arlington Heights has raised $9.2 million to renovate and expand its church, provide more parking, and upgrade lighting and technology at its school and office building, officials said.

Plans call for demolition of a 90-year-old school building, which hasn't been used by students for a decade, to make way for more parking next to the church on the east side of Arlington Heights Road.

The plans are in the preliminary stages, and church leaders have had only early discussions with archdiocese and village officials. Pending approval, the project could break ground in April 2018.

While other parishes have experienced a decline in Sunday Mass attendance, it's been just the opposite at St. James, which has grown by 300 parishioners over the last four years. Three weekend Masses are held at the church itself, while three others are held at St. James' Parish Center across the street on the west side of Arlington Heights Road.

"I think it's the culmination of people reaching out evangelizing," said the Rev. Matt Foley, the church's pastor since 2013.

Last year, the parish launched a fundraising drive, the Open Our Hearts in Welcome campaign, with the goal of raising $7.5 million.

After that goal had been surpassed with $8 million raised in six months, parish leadership decided to extend the campaign to raise another $1.25 million that would help pay for a building addition on the south and east sides of the church, constructed in 1952. It would increase church seating from 500 to 824 and create more meeting and storage space in the basement.

The church's finance committee plans to use another $1.25 million from parish assets to pay for the expansion.

Renovations to the existing church include installing an elevator to access the sanctuary and basement, adding four handicap-accessible seating areas, and accessible bathrooms.

"We knew if we were going to do a campaign, it should address the inaccessibility of the church," Foley said. "Many, many parishioners love their church, but it's very difficult to get into."

St. James plans to spend nearly $3 million to remove the old school building on the southwest corner of the campus, replace it with more parking, and add an underground water retention system.

The 3-story brick building had served primary grades until about 10 years ago, when an addition was built on the junior high school across the street, allowing students to be under one roof. In recent years, the old building has been a meeting place for groups and storage space for the parish.

"It's time," Foley said of the building's impending demolition. "I think people realize it's not cost-effective to heat and light it."

On Saturday, June 10, St. James alumni will be able to take tours of the old building during the school's all-class reunion and 90th anniversary celebration. Tours begin at 6 p.m. after 5 p.m. Mass, followed by a reception in the Parish Center. Some 500 alumni are expected to attend.