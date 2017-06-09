Officials: Residents support proposed clubhouse at Addison golf course

The Preserve at Oak Meadows is slated to reopen for golf this summer. In the meantime, the property's owner -- the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County -- is trying to decide if a new clubhouse should be built on the property in Addison. Courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

DuPage County Forest Preserve officials are continuing to gather feedback from residents about a proposal to build a clubhouse at a district-owned golf course in Addison.

At this point there appears to be support for the idea.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows -- formerly Oak Meadows Golf Course -- had a clubhouse for decades until the building was destroyed by a 2009 fire. Now that the 288-acre property is nearing the end of a roughly $16.8 million improvement project, the forest preserve board is considering the possibility of constructing a new clubhouse.

Officials said residents told them during an open house this week in Addison that they support the plan.

"They felt the old building was a part of the community and having a new building would basically complete the property," said Ed Stevenson, acting executive director for the forest preserve district.

More residents can view the proposed designs and provide input during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at district headquarters at 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton.

Monday's open house will start with a presentation of design concepts at 4:15 p.m. District staff members and consultants then will answer questions and listen to comments from attendees.

Oak Meadows, which was constructed in the 1920s, originally was called the Elmhurst Country Club. The forest preserve district acquired the property in 1985.

The property has a pro shop and a garage. But officials say the lack of a permanent clubhouse with food and beverage amenities is a disadvantage when competing for fee-paying golfers and outings.

While the old clubhouse was designed to serve the private membership of the former country club, Stevenson said the proposed building would be "more appropriate for a golf preserve."

The clubhouse likely will have a pro shop, grill area and locker rooms. The district also hopes to include space for functions, educational programs and other events.

Stevenson said officials still are working to draft a final design.

"We're just at a checkpoint," he said. "We've taken it far enough along that we have concepts. But before we take those concepts to any great level of detail, we want to know what the public thinks."

If forest preserve commissioners decide to pursue the project, the district will have to figure out how it's going to pay for the building.

A board discussion about cost estimates is expected in late July or early August.

The Preserve at Oak Meadows is slated to reopen for golf this summer. The project to improve the property included restoring the portion of Salt Creek that runs through the site and consolidating two golf courses into a single 18-hole facility with greater flood resistance and more stormwater storage capacity.

Material for Monday's open house is available on the district's website at dupageforest.org and at dupagegolf.com.