Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Bartomej Szalaj, 38, of the 7600 block of South Oak Road, Wonder Lake, was arrested around 1 p.m. May 28 at his home and charged with assault and disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred around 7:34 a.m. April 28.

• Burglars broke into a home between 11:30 and 11:38 p.m. June 5 at a home on the 4200 block of North Ridge Road and stole cash and computer items. Value was estimated at $900.

• Thieves stole cash, a checkbook, and credit cards between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 5 out of a bag on the 1400 block of Shure Drive.

Bartlett

• Vandals damaged a vehicle around 7 a.m. May 31 used by the auto shop at Bartlett High School on the 700 block of West Schick Road. Damage was estimated at $500.

• Offenders rifled through a vehicle overnight May 30-31 on the 700 block of Holly Drive. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Buffalo Grove

• Police participated in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign May 15-30, which resulted in 166 seat belt violations.

Des Plaines

• Antonio Gamboa, 36, of the 0-100 block of Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, was arrested around 11 a.m. May 24 at Elmhurst Road and Touhy Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug equipment.

• A man was seen entering a women's restroom around 9:50 a.m. May 24 and leaving the room around 10:03 in an office center at 2720 S. River Road. The report said sometime later six toilet flush valves and parts were discovered missing. Value was estimated at $1,200.

• Thieves stole one rhododendron shrub, 15 hostas, and four ferns between May 5 and 24 from Friendship Park, 395 W. Algonquin Road. Value was estimated at $600. Offenders stole five hostas, one clematis plant, and two perennial grass plants from the same park between 9 p.m. May 24 and 9 a.m. May 25. Value was estimated at $150.

• Elk Grove Village

• Thieves stole a 40-foot chassis attached to a 40-foot container between May 18 and 22 from the west side of a business at 875 E. Devon Ave. Value was estimated at $25,000.

• Burglars broke into a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 26 on the 1900 block of Busse Road and stole two firearms and gun case. Loss was estimated at $1,200.

Mount Prospect

• A man was seen by a landscaper taking a gas-powered leaf blower around 9 a.m. May 18 from the lawn at a home on the 800 block of South Candota. The offender fled in a dark pickup truck. Value was estimated at $450.

• Thieves stole a white 2006 Yamaha motorcycle between 10 p.m. May 20 and 11:42 a.m. May 21 out of a parking lot on the 1800 block of West Golf Road. Value was estimated at $4,000.

• Burglars stole three bottles of prescription medications between 10:30 p.m. May 19 and 9:30 a.m. May 22 out of a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in a driveway on the 1700 block of Burning Bush Lane.

• Burglars stole two cellphones between 1:30 and 1:35 p.m. May 22 out of an unlocked 2015 Cadillac limousine in an apartment lot on the 1500 block of West Dempster Street.

• Burglars stole an air compressor and loose change between 9 p.m. June 1 and 4:42 a.m. June 2 out of a 2008 Honda Odyssey on the 1400 block of South Brownstone Court. Value was estimated at $30.

Palatine

• Burglars pried a door between noon and 3:30 p.m. May 19 at three homes on the 300 block of West Mahogany Court, 100 block of West Johnson Street, and 1500 block of North Winslowe Drive. Offenders stole jewelry, an iPad, cash and documents.

Prospect Heights

• Vandals scratched a 2015 Kia van between 12:01 a.m. and noon May 21 in a hotel lot at 2855 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Streamwood

• Pedro A. Garcia, 31, of Sioux Drive, Elgin, was arrested around 9 p.m. May 29 during a traffic stop at Route 59 and Prairie Point Lane and charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The report said officers found a loaded handgun in the car. He has a FOID card but not a concealed carry permit, according to the report.