Man injured in Blarney Island boat races

A Wisconsin man was injured Thursday night after being ejected from a speed boat traveling faster than 120 mph during the Blarney Island boat races on Grass Lake, authorities said.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows a 17-foot Rodek boat, operated by a 59-year-old man of Bristol, Wisconsin, reached speeds above 120 mph when the boat hit a possible wake in the water.

The boat rolled several times, causing the operator to be ejected, authorities said. The operator was wearing a personal flotation device and helmet, authorities said.

The driver was initially unconscious in the water before being rescued by personnel monitoring the races. He regained consciousness when transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said.

The driver remains hospitalized with injuries believed to be nonlife threatening, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.