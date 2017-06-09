Island Lake rewards tech staffer with $70,000 salary

Island Lake officials have decided to make their part-time information technology specialist a full-time employee with a $70,000 annual salary.

The village board voted Thursday night to change George Muligano's professional status. He'll receive employment benefits, too.

Muligano has worked for the village since 2013. He most recently had been earning $45 per hour and working between 30 and 35 hours per week, Mayor Charles Amrich said.

Amrich credited Muligano for getting the computer and phone systems at village hall "all straightened out" after problems that preceded his hiring. Amrich also praised Muligano for helping to streamline some tech-related operations.

"He's done an excellent job," Amrich said.

The vote was close, 3-2. Trustees Charles Cermak, Harold England and Jennifer Villarreal voted to give Muligano the full-time job and salary, while trustees John Burke and Sandy Doehler opposed the move.

Doehler called the move "totally irresponsible" because the village's budget already is "stretched to the limits."

In contrast, Villarreal called the move "a sound financial decision" that will ensure operational continuity.

"This allows us to maintain our current system, continue transitions in progress and proceed with improvements necessary for the efficient management of village function," she said.

Trustee Debra Jenkins abstained from voting. She later said she didn't vote because officials hadn't worked out the details of a contract with Muligano, among other issues.

When Muligano was hired four years ago, he replaced a Volo company called Ryden Solutions that did the job as an outside contractor.

Initially, Muligano was supposed to work about 10 hours a week at village hall and earn $55 per hour.

Doehler doesn't know when Muligano's weekly hours expanded, nor who approved that change.

"This amended position was never brought before or approved by the previous board," she said.

In recent months, three private companies made presentations to trustees in the hopes of landing the village's information technology business.

But the board stuck with Muligano.