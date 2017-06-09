Busan delegation visits Wheeling and the Korean Cultural Center

A delegation from Busan, South Korea's second largest city, visited Wheeling on Friday. Busan hosted a delegation from Wheeling in October 2015 and with the Korean Cultural Center of Chicago headquartered in Wheeling, friendly relations between Busan and Wheeling have flourished, Wheeling said in a new release. The Busan delegation met with village officials to provide express mutual interest in expanding the interaction between the two communities in the areas of culture, tourism, education and business, the release said. The group, which included Busan's mayor, was in the area primarily to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Busan's sister city relationship with Chicago. Busan donated the Busan Jung Pavilion to the Korean Cultural Center in 2012 and this spring donated a set of traditional Korean garden walls. The garden walls, dedicated during Friday's visit, are replications of the royal palace garden walls in Seoul, which are considered to be the most beautiful in Korea.