Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/9/2017 8:46 AM

15-year-old charged after running vehicle stolen, crashed into yard

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A teenager is accused of stealing a car and crashing into an Aurora resident's backyard last week, police said Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy last Friday allegedly stole a Toyota Camry from a business in the 1000 block of East New York Street, which had been left running unattended, Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

The teenager then struck a fence and drove through the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Pearl Street, police said. He then accelerated back out of the yard and struck a vehicle parked in the alley, police said. The teenager then left the scene.

Investigator received an anonymous tip leading them to arrest the teenager. He is charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving without a license, police said.

"(It) seems he was riding his bike in the area when he came across the running Camry and chose an alternate form or transportation," police said.

Police are urging residents to never leave their vehicles running unattended.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account