15-year-old charged after running vehicle stolen, crashed into yard

hello

A teenager is accused of stealing a car and crashing into an Aurora resident's backyard last week, police said Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy last Friday allegedly stole a Toyota Camry from a business in the 1000 block of East New York Street, which had been left running unattended, Aurora police said in a Facebook post.

The teenager then struck a fence and drove through the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Pearl Street, police said. He then accelerated back out of the yard and struck a vehicle parked in the alley, police said. The teenager then left the scene.

Investigator received an anonymous tip leading them to arrest the teenager. He is charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving without a license, police said.

"(It) seems he was riding his bike in the area when he came across the running Camry and chose an alternate form or transportation," police said.

Police are urging residents to never leave their vehicles running unattended.