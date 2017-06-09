Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/9/2017 8:53 PM

Body of Batavia man found in Yellowstone National Park

The body of a Batavia man who had been missing since Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park was found Friday by park search crews, officials said.

Jeff Murphy, 53, likely died from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak near the park's North Entrance, according to a news release from park officials.

Murphy had gone for a hike on the Rescue Creek Trail Wednesday when his wife reported he had failed to check in.

Officials said that at its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams and a helicopter. The Rescue Creek Trail had been closed while the search was conducted.

"All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss," Superintendent Dan Wenk said.

