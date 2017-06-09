Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/9/2017 7:21 PM

Aurora man pleads guilty to firing, selling gun

  • Jose Sanchez

Daily Herald report

An Aurora man pleaded guilty Friday to unlawfully firing and selling a handgun.

Jose Sanchez, 20, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful delivery of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Sanchez, a street gang member, fired a revolver multiple times around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 4, 2015, outside a home on the 500 block of East Downer Place in Aurora. Later that day, Sanchez sold the gun to a confidential police informant, according to the release.

Sanchez will receive credit for 293 days served in the Kane County jail, where he was held since his arrest in lieu of $500,000 bail.

