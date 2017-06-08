Will President Trump tweet during Comey's testimony?

This is an updating catalog of President Donald Trump's tweets during the testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey at the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing June 8, 2017.

8:31 a.m.: President Trump's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has been quiet for more than 24 hours. His last tweet was sent at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday announcing his plans to attend a rally in Cincinnati today which reads, "Getting ready to leave for Cincinnati, in the GREAT STATE of OHIO, to meet with ObamaCare victims and talk Healthcare & also Infrastructure!"