What's so great about fishing? Readers respond

It's safe to say I learned more about fishing in the past week than in any other time in my life. But that's what you get when you ask your readers to fill you in on what makes fishing so popular.

After explaining in a recent column that I have fished exactly one day in my life, readers responded in force.

"You missed the boat by not fishing," Ron Beckstrom of Geneva wrote via email. "While anyone might catch a fish, just as anyone might make a hole-in-one, a studious fisherman makes success much more likely."

Fishermen in that "studious" category apparently know about water temperature, what the bottom of the river or lake is like, and which baits might work after taking all of those factors into account.

"But you can set all of that aside, because the best thing about fishing is the feeling of a fish tugging on your line," Beckstrom added. "You can feel it start in your fingers and roll up through your hands, wrists and finally your forearms. Nothing else in nature feels like that."

Others weighed in on strategy, especially when fly-fishing. They said you have to "match the hatch" when figuring out the size of the bait, to get it to look like all of the other bugs and things that fish want to eat. And you have to keep it moving along the same river flow.

So much for my notion that you just toss a line in the water, put the Cubs game on the radio, open a beer and doze off. Though that sounds pretty good.

Ed Piotrowski of Hampshire has written a memoir on the joys of fishing and has been on Daily Herald outdoors columnist Mike Jackson's radio show to discuss it.

He shared the author's preface:

"Why fish? For food? To commune with nature? To fulfill a primal urge, the thrill of the hunt, matching wits with an unseen foe? When in a boat, to experience the anti-gravitational sensation of floating, and when gently rocking in the waves, reverting to the soothing rhythm of the cradle? To enjoy time away from the rat race with family and friends? The answer could be any or all of the above."

However, a few readers agreed with my take, that maybe fishing is something that can wait until later in life.

Dave Wilson of Batavia said his favorite part about fish "is on a McDonald's bun."

Bill Storie of Geneva explained he never got the hang of fishing, mainly because no one taught him. But he summed up his feelings wisely.

"I must say that I never learned the art of fishing, therefore, I do not understand the enjoyment of the sport," Storie said. "However, I will never criticize those who find it a relaxing and rewarding sport.

"I support the DNR of every state that works to maintain a healthy population of game fish."

100 and … driving:

Friends and neighbors of Marion Fick celebrated her 100th birthday on May 31 when her two sons hosted an open house at her Geneva home.

Even though an announcement about a person reaching the century mark isn't as astounding as it once was, it remains quite an accomplishment nonetheless.

But here's something that is fairly astounding. A couple of weeks ago, Marion drove herself down to the driver's license station in Aurora and passed her driving test.

"She drove down by herself," neighbor Ken Yotz said. "Her son lives up in Bull Creek and asked if she wanted a ride to the station, and her answer was that she just got back from there and had her license already.

"Her mind is really sharp and she can still drive well," Yotz added.

Playing in the band:

Older folks who participated in marching band during their prep days often have the itch to march again. At least, I've heard that from a few people.

And I tell them the same thing. They should contact the organizers of the Second Time Around Community Band and take part in the annual Swedish Days parade.

It's getting close to that time of year, so if you want to dust off the trumpet, tuba, drums or whatever instrument you played, get in touch with these people.

Those interested can send an email to David Pollina at david.pollina@drake.edu or Joy Nelson at TNe9602026t@aol.com.

Another option is to call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce for information at (630) 232-6060.

That family reunion:

The aforementioned Joy Nelson of Geneva has the maiden name of Bowgren.

For those who have known the Nelson family for a long time, they also know this: The Bowgrens do it up right every year with a family reunion.

This year's event takes place today at Wheeler Park in Geneva and marks the 75th annual Bowgren Family reunion. So, this clan has been taking part in these get-togethers since 1942.

"Our family came to Geneva after sailing here from Sweden to Ellis Island," Nelson said of her heritage.

In essence, this family did its part to make Geneva a hotbed for Swedish settlers.

"Some stayed in New York, but many brothers settled here," she added.

Some of those brothers started the Geneva Swedish Baptist Church on Anderson Boulevard, Nelson said. That church eventually moved to South Street and has most recently changed its name to Chapelstreet Church.

Relatives from Florida, Colorado and California will be heading into Geneva for the reunion, as will those from Kansas City and Carbondale.

Some of those relatives have been in town for a couple of weeks, while others will come in for the event and head back home after a day or two.

"It's usually around 60 people attending, too big to do at somebody's house, so that's why we have moved it to a park," Nelson said. "The first ones were held at homes, but then it got pretty big."

That special guitar:

Scott Corbin, owner of the Jank Guitar Store in St. Charles, is pretty excited about handing out the second annual Guitar of St. Charles Jank Award at 6 p.m. Monday in Lincoln Park.

It will take place at the "Official Guitar of St. Charles" statue in the park, and continues what Corbin has developed as the Jank Ambassador program.

Three finalists are eligible for tomorrow's award -- Jack Macklin, Crystal Kotvan and Allison Cole. They were selected from more than 350 nominated local youths.

"It's been an incredible first year, and we're looking forward to announcing the next ambassador," Corbin said.

"Our first award winner, George Ressinger, is a truly impressive young man," Corbin added. "He's leaving behind an important legacy as the inaugural Jank Ambassador, and he's set the bar very high for future ambassadors."

The award goes to a guitar student who wants to advance education about the music industry and spread the word about the Jank music culture.

The ambassador will have the opportunity to travel to Saint-Melo, France, for a behind-the-scenes look at the international music business and spend time at the Jank Guitar store located there.

