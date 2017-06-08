Trump stays off Twitter during Comey's testimony

This is an updating catalog of notable Twitter activity before, during and after the testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey at the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing June 8, 2017.

8:31 a.m.: President Trump's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, has been quiet for more than 24 hours. His last tweet was sent at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday announcing his plans to attend a rally in Cincinnati today which reads, "Getting ready to leave for Cincinnati, in the GREAT STATE of OHIO, to meet with ObamaCare victims and talk Healthcare & also Infrastructure!"

9:54 a.m.: President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., tweets about Comey's recollection of conversation with Trump about Flynn investigation, "Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak"

10:26 a.m.: U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, tweets, "Hope everyone's having a productive, undistracted morning... #ComeyDay"

10:41 a.m.: U.S Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, tweets a Comey quote from the hearing earlier in the day, "'Tens of thousands' of other FBI investigations besides the Flynn probe, but Trump only asked Comey about one. #ComeyHearing"

11:26 a.m.: U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Quad Cities Democrat, tweets, "It's not about politics. This is a prime reason why we should work together to protect our democracy for the future. #ComeyHearings"

11:34 a.m.: U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a Chicago Democrat, tweets, "I agree w/ frm FBI Dir. Comey! I hope there are "tapes" proving what @POTUS said concerning a potential obstruction of justice. #ComeyDay"

11:53 a.m.: Bustos tweets to Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, "Hey @SpeakerRyan, when exactly do the training wheels come off at the Oval Office? cc @realDonaldTrump #ComeyHearings #ComeyTestimony"

11:54 a.m.: U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin tweets statement that says, in part, "The question for the American people is: who do you trust? Director Comey kept extensive records of what the President asked of him, and agreed to testify publicly under oath. That speaks volumes."

2:14 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweets statement that says, in part, "Let's be clear: the former FBI Director has now testified under oath that he believes the President lied and may be under investigation for obstructing an active investigation into Russia's interference in our democracy. These accusations are not normal and they transcend petty partisanship."

2:51 p.m.: U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, tweets a link to the New York Times report on the Comey hearing along with, "The writers of @HouseofCards are wishing they thought of this storyline first."