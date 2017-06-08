State's attorney: Marengo cop justified in shooting juvenile

The McHenry County state's attorney's office said Thursday that a Marengo police officer who shot a juvenile May 13 was justified in his use of force and no criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

"The Marengo officer was facing an imminent threat of deadly force and acted appropriately in self-defense and in accordance with his responsibilities as a peace officer," read part of a statement issued by State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

According to authorities, the officer responded at about 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Prairie Street for a report of suspicious activity. The officer, who was in uniform and a marked squad car, saw a male juvenile who had come out from underneath a parked vehicle.

The juvenile pointed a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver at the officer and said he was going to kill the officer, authorities said.

The officer drew his weapon and told the juvenile repeatedly to put the gun down, but he didn't. The officer fired a single shot, striking the juvenile in the chest. The juvenile was treated for his injuries at Rockford Memorial Hospital and released the next day.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team investigated and Kenneally's office arrived at its conclusion after reviewing the team's report.