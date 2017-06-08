Police: Villa Park man barricaded himself during arrest attempt

A 25-year-old Villa Park man is being held on $100,000 bail after police say he barricaded himself in his home Wednesday night.

Timothy Jackson, 25, of the 200 block of East Plymouth Street. is charged with one count of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and of resisting a police officer.

Police said Jackson had been wanted for questioning regarding shots fired Tuesday afternoon on the 900 block of West North Avenue as well as the robbery of a taxi driver in the same area earlier this week.

When officers arrived at Jackson's home Wednesday evening to serve a warrant on those charges, Jackson refused to leave after he was told he was under arrest, police said.

Police, suspecting he was armed, eventually requested the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT at the scene.

Jackson eventually surrendered to officers and was taken into custody unharmed, police said.

Following Jackson's arrest, police said they found a handgun and ammunition at his home.

• Daily Herald Freelancer Katie Smith contributed to this report