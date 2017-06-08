Dundee Township house fire death continues to appear 'suspicious'

Authorities investigating a man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire were to conduct an autopsy Thursday instead of Friday, as the death continues to appear suspicious, officials said Thursday morning.

The man -- who has not been identified because of extensive burns -- and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a blaze that destroyed a home at 15N384 Richardson Drive, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said. Investigators anticipate getting more information from the coroner's office after the autopsy.

"Right now we don't have a lot of answers, and that in itself is kind of suspicious," Gengler said.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The man and dog were then found dead in the house.

Gengler said detectives continue to follow leads in the case.

"When there's a big fire, it makes it harder to get the pieces together," he said.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation, Gengler said. The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.