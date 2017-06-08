Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/8/2017 8:48 PM

Country music fills the air during Wauconda summer concert

  • Singer Jen Weeks performs with Chris Colonna, left, and Joe Anselmo of the band Prairie Station during the Summer Concert Series on Thursday at Cook Park in Wauconda. The summerlong series is sponsored by the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Library.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda resident Gina Zubert dances with her son Zen, 2, as they listen to the band Prairie Station during the Summer Concert Series on Thursday at Cook Park in Wauconda. The summerlong series is sponsored by the Wauconda Park District and the Wauconda Area Library.

    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Almost 200 music lovers sat in the park to listen to country western band Prairie Station perform Thursday evening in Cook Park in Wauconda during the Summer Concert Series.

The Wauconda Park District and Wauconda Area Library joined together to present different bands throughout the summer with performances in Cook Park in June and at the library during July and August.

"It's free family entertainment. Parents can listen to the music while kids play in the park, so it is the best of both worlds," said Sara Schuring, recreation supervisor for the Wauconda Park District. "This year for the first time we added the food truck element to it."

Music lovers sang along with Prairie Station to classic country hits like Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison" and current country hits like Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried" and Kenny Chesney's "American Kids."

In addition to the music, a food truck from Best Truckin' BBQ and ice cream from HSK Catering were on hand to feed concert enthusiasts.

"I like live music, and you can't beat the price. I plan on trying to catch all of them this year," said Wauconda resident Maritza Diaz as she sat in the park.

Prairie Station was voted SuburbanNite Magazine's "Best Country Band" in 2011.

