Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 6/8/2017 10:01 AM

Authorities move up autopsy in 'suspicious' Dundee Township fire death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Authorities investigating a man found dead in a Dundee Township house fire will conduct an autopsy today instead of Friday, as the death continues to appear suspicious, officials said Thursday morning.

The man -- who has not been identified because of extensive burns -- and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a blaze that destroyed a home at 15N384 Richardson Drive, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said. Investigators anticipate getting more information from the coroner's office after the autopsy.

"Right now we don't have a lot of answers, and that in itself is kind of suspicious," Gengler said.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The man and dog were then found dead in the house.

Gengler said detectives continue to follow leads in the case.

"When there's a big fire, it makes it harder to get the pieces together," he said.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation, Gengler said. The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account