Rooney to host town hall in Rolling Meadows

State Sen. Tom Rooney will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Rolling Meadows Park District Community Center Auditorium.

Rooney, a Republican from Rolling Meadows representing the 27th District, will discuss the current issues facing the state of Illinois and the Northwest suburbs. The public will also be able to ask questions and share their suggestions about state government.

The community center is located at 3705 Pheasant Drive.