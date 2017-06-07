Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/7/2017 11:51 AM

Police: Elgin woman stabbed boyfriend during breakup

  • Ericka M. Rodriguez-Espinoza

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 45-year-old Elgin woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend in the thigh during an argument Monday.

Ericka M. Rodriguez-Espinoza, of the 0-99 block of Lynch Street, faces charges of felony aggravated domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery after a breakup argument turned violent, according to Elgin police and Kane County court records.

Rodriguez-Espinoza and her boyfriend of three years argued about their relationship and she had packed her bags to leave, police said.

Her boyfriend said he didn't want to stop her, which enraged Rodriguez-Espinoza, who in turn told her boyfriend he needed to leave, the report said. The man began packing his belongings when she began to push him and he shrugged her off.

Rodriguez-Espinoza came back after him with a kitchen knife, and he fell down while trying to evade her.

"It was at this point that Ericka stood over (him) and began swinging her arms toward him while still holding the knife and wanting to stab (him) with it," read part of the report. "(He) felt Ericka had made contact with his body with the knife but due to the heat of the moment he didn't realize he had been stabbed."

The man made it outside and flagged down a neighbor who called police. He was treated at a hospital.

Rodriguez-Espinoza was being held at the county jail on $30,000 bail. If convicted she could receive probation or up to seven years in prison.

