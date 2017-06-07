Breaking News Bar
 
Person killed in house fire near East Dundee

Lauren Rohr
 
 

One person and a dog were killed early Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a Dundee Township home, officials said.

The single-family residence on Richardson Drive was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived about 3:26 a.m. after a passer-by called 911, East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Randy Freise said.

Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

One person, whose identity is not being released, and the dog were found in the home, Freise said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss, he said.

The state fire marshal's office, the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force, the coroner's office and the sheriff's office are investigating.

