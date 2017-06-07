Breaking News Bar
 
Officials: 3 more Jacobs High students test positive for mumps

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Three more Jacobs High School students have tested positive for mumps, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the district to six, school officials announced Wednesday.

All six students previously had been vaccinated, according to a news release from Community Unit District 300.

The three students who most recently tested positive for mumps went to class through the last day of school, which was May 25, the release said.

Students and staff members who are not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems have been kept out of the school since May 15, when the first student tested positive for mumps.

None of the three students who recently tested positive shared classes, athletics or activities within the school setting, school officials said.

The school district, along with the health departments in Kane and McHenry counties, is monitoring the cases.

Mumps symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen glands, according to the Kane County Health Department.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

