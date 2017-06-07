Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. More blotter items are at dailyherald.com.

Arlington Heights

• Burglars stole an in-dash stereo and two amplifiers between 10 p.m. June 2 and 10 a.m. June 3 out of an unlocked 1999 Chevrolet van on the 300 block of East Seegers. Value was estimated at $800.

• Offenders presented a fraudulent return to the customer service counter at Lowe's, 990 W. Algonquin Road, around 6:25 p.m. May 20 and received a gift card valued at $161. They used the card to purchase an item from the store.

Bartlett

• Burglars rifled through vehicles on the 700 block of Bayberry Drive, 700 block of Holly Drive, and 200 block of Jervey Lane. A few items were reported missing out of one of the cars.

Buffalo Grove

• Caiying Zhang, 39, of the 100 block of North East. 199th Street, Miami Beach, Fla., was arrested around 12:20 p.m. May 23 at a hotel at 1525 Busch Parkway and charged with prostitution and massage therapy without a license.

Des Plaines

• A Des Plaines resident, who designs online video games, seems to have been targeted for harassment, police said. Offenders on a gaming chat room ordered him to give them all the money in his PayPal account between May 5 and 19. When he refused, they began sending images of his personal information, bank account numbers and monetary amount in each, threatening to post it on their website. In recent weeks, pizzas have been delivered to the victim's residence and a junk removal company arrived claiming a scheduled appointment. Police received a fake report of a man breaking into the home with a gun. On May 23, police received a fake report that someone at the home was suicidal.

• Thieves stole flushing valves and assembly between 8 and 9:50 a.m. May 23 out of men's and women's washrooms inside the Metra depot, 1501 Miner St.

• A vandal hurled a large chunk of asphalt between noon May 24 and 3 p.m. May 25 that broke two pane glass windows on the northeast corner of the Maine Insurance Agencies building, 464 Northwest Hwy.

• Thieves stole a boys unlocked silver, red and black mountain bike between 8:55 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. May 17 in a bike rack at Central School, 1526 E. Thacker St.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars stole household items over the last year out of a home on the 2400 block of Landmeier Road while the female victim has been staying at a hotel. Value was estimated at $435.

Hanover Park

• Thieves stole a 2004 Cadillac overnight May 27-28 at Arlington and Catalina.

Palatine

• Burglars pried a door between noon and 2 p.m. May 19 at a home on the 300 block of West Mahogany Court and stole several jewelry pieces. During the same time and on the same date, burglars pried a door and stole jewelry at a home on the 100 block of West Johnson Street. Burglars also stole cash, documents and an iPad out of a home on the 1500 block of North Winslowe Drive.

Prospect Heights

• Vandals slashed the front driver's-side tire between 7:30 and 8 a.m. May 20 on a 2015 Nissan Rogue in a restaurant lot at 684 N. Milwaukee Ave.