Naper Settlement's Hometown Picnic offers historical fun

Think "Little House on the Prairie" to create a good mental picture of what the Hometown Picnic is like at Naper Settlement.

"We'll be doing fun outdoor activities that kids aren't exposed to anymore," said Emma Vodick, the Naperville museum's public relations and social media coordinator.

The annual homage to the past and its simplicity will return from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, with games, food and a few new twists.

Because kids embrace the idea of exploring big trucks and service vehicles, the settlement this year is adding a Touch-a-Truck feature to the Hometown Picnic. A police car, firetruck and big rig will be parked outside Century Memorial Chapel, where children can climb aboard and learn about how the vehicles operate, Vodick said.

The fire hose on the Joe Naper fire pumper, a piece of firefighting equipment from the 1870s, will be activated to demonstrate how it worked. And the settlement's Splash Pad, which features a water cannon and ground misters, will be turned on for kids to play in, provided the outdoor temperature is at least 70 degrees, Vodick said.

Reprising the activities of years past, the event will include games such as ring toss, corn hole toss, croquet and lawn twister. There also will be three-legged sack races and hula-hoop contests.

Two baking contests will rank competitors' efforts at producing good-tasting treats and first impression presentation.

The apple pie contest, a Hometown Picnic staple, is open to bakers of any age. Vodick said Naperville City Council members Patti Gustin and John Krummen will judge the contest, along with Mark London, a member of the Naperville Heritage Society's board of directors.

New this year for bakers ages 6 to 12 is a brownie-baking contest, a competition that will be judged by Naperville City Council member Judith Brodhead and by Kevin and Morgan Tyschper of De Etta's Bakery.

Contest winners will be announced at 3:15 p.m. on the Paw Paw Post Office porch.

The No Excuses! Barbershop Quartet of Aurora will perform live on the porch at 1:45, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

And therapy dog Hennessey will be at the picnic with his handlers from the Naperville Area Humane Society.

The picnic was held in August last year, but organizers moved it to June this year so it could serve as a kickoff event for the summer season, Vodick said.

The buildings at the settlement will be open for picnickers to explore and tours will be offered, she said.

Another new addition this year will be concessions of hot dogs, cookies and soft drinks. Picnickers also may bring their own picnic lunch.