Island Lake boat tours start June 12

hello

One-hour boat tours of Island Lake's namesake lake are available on weekends and weekday evenings starting June 12.

Tours depart from Eastway Park, which is on Eastway Drive near Ivy Road. Groups and individuals are welcome. Suggested donations of $10 per person will benefit the Historical Society of Island Lake.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Liz Nelson at (847) 609-9050 or lizznelson@me.com.