Heavy police activity at Villa Park home

Police are asking people to avoid the 200 block of East Plymouth Street in Villa Park, where there is heavy police activity.

Video obtained by Fox 32 Chicago shows a SWAT team outside a home.

The situation has been contained to the 200 block of Plymouth Street and police will release more information as it becomes available, according to a news release from the Villa Park Police Department.

