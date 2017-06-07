Deer Park agrees to continue chipping in for hotel shuttle

hello

Deer Park will continue providing a cut of hotel tax receipts to help pay for shuttle service provided by Hampton Inn and Suites.

Village board trustees agreed to continue an agreement to subsidize expanded hours for the private courtesy van service offered to overnight hotel guests. The Lake-Cook Road hotel borders the Deer Park Office Center and is across the street from the Solana senior living complex.

Hotel tax receipts may be spent by the village to promote tourism, conventions or overnight guests, according to state law. Deer Park had projected receiving $140,000 in hotel taxes in the last budget year.

Under the deal, Deer Park will provide $1,500 per month of the hotel tax receipts to the Hampton Inn. In turn, Hampton Inn is asked to provide to the village ridership logs or other information related to the shuttle service's use.

Complimentary shuttle service is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for hotel guests and runs within a five-mile radius of the Hampton Inn, which includes village destinations such as Deer Park Town Center, Town Center Promenade and offices. It is based on availability.

Deer Park Clerk Kimberly Kelly said a woman who called village hall asked for directions from Chicago's Midway International Airport to the Hampton Inn, then stated she hoped to get a courtesy shuttle to the hotel from Barrington's Metra station.

"That sounds like a good example of something that sure would make a lot of sense," Trustee Keith Olson said in response.

Hampton Inn, which opened in 2010, is the village's only hotel. The courtesy van deal will run through April 30, 2018.