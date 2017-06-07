Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/7/2017 1:37 PM

Deer Park agrees to continue chipping in for hotel shuttle

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Deer Park will continue providing a cut of hotel tax receipts to help pay for shuttle bus service provided by this Hampton Inn and Suites on Lake-Cook Road.

      Deer Park will continue providing a cut of hotel tax receipts to help pay for shuttle bus service provided by this Hampton Inn and Suites on Lake-Cook Road.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Deer Park will continue providing a cut of hotel tax receipts to help pay for shuttle service provided by Hampton Inn and Suites.

Village board trustees agreed to continue an agreement to subsidize expanded hours for the private courtesy van service offered to overnight hotel guests. The Lake-Cook Road hotel borders the Deer Park Office Center and is across the street from the Solana senior living complex.

Hotel tax receipts may be spent by the village to promote tourism, conventions or overnight guests, according to state law. Deer Park had projected receiving $140,000 in hotel taxes in the last budget year.

Under the deal, Deer Park will provide $1,500 per month of the hotel tax receipts to the Hampton Inn. In turn, Hampton Inn is asked to provide to the village ridership logs or other information related to the shuttle service's use.

Complimentary shuttle service is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for hotel guests and runs within a five-mile radius of the Hampton Inn, which includes village destinations such as Deer Park Town Center, Town Center Promenade and offices. It is based on availability.

Deer Park Clerk Kimberly Kelly said a woman who called village hall asked for directions from Chicago's Midway International Airport to the Hampton Inn, then stated she hoped to get a courtesy shuttle to the hotel from Barrington's Metra station.

"That sounds like a good example of something that sure would make a lot of sense," Trustee Keith Olson said in response.

Hampton Inn, which opened in 2010, is the village's only hotel. The courtesy van deal will run through April 30, 2018.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account