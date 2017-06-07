Dawn Patrol: Naperville chief defends officer in case of teen's suicide

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said last night the actions of an officer sued for his involvement in the case of a Naperville North High School student's suicide have been "publicly mischaracterized," but he couldn't disclose any details of the case. Full story.

Dist. 203 school board seeking new member after resignation

Mike Jaensch

Naperville Unit District 203 has a vacancy on its hands just two months after the spring election after the resignation last night of 10-year school board member Mike Jaensch. Full story.

William Davies -

A South Elgin man and two juveniles were charged yesterday in connection with a series of car burglaries in Elgin, police said. Full story

Two injured in Kane County crash

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after a crash yesterday in Kane County near Montgomery, officials say. Full story

Judge sides with Holy Family church in firing of gay music director

A federal judge has sided with the Archdiocese of Chicago and Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness in a lawsuit filed by former music director Colin Collette, seen here addressing the media about what he said was his improper firing after announcing his engagement to a man. - Daily Herald file photo

Citing the right of religious organizations to control internal affairs, a federal judge has sided with the Archdiocese of Chicago and an Inverness parish in a lawsuit filed by a former music director who claimed he was improperly fired after publicly announcing his engagement to a man in 2014. Full story

Islamic group announces $580,000 settlement with Des Plaines

Des Plaines has agreed to pay a Muslim group $580,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming aldermen wrongfully denied a request to open a mosque in the city, officials said during a Tuesday news conference. Full story

Former Hinsdale South football star faces sexual assault charges

Josh King

Former Hinsdale South High School football star Josh King was one of three players dismissed yesterday from the Michigan State team by head coach Mark Dantonio after a judge in Michigan signed warrants for their arrests over a sexual assault that authorities say occurred in January at an on-campus apartment. Full story.

7 released from hospital after ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood

Seven people, including two firefighters, were released Tuesday after being treated at a hospital following an ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood late Monday night, officials said. Full story

Observation deck planned for Elmhurst quarry

DuPage County officials want to give people a safe spot to peer into the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility between Route 83 and Highland Avenue by building an observation deck at the northwest corner of Highland and First Street. Full story

Kane prosecutors want $340,000 seized in I-90 stop to be forfeited

According to Kane County court records, state police pulled over a man from Oak Grove, Minnesota, on April 25 at a toll plaza in Kane County. Police found $334,280 in bulk currency in the trunk, and $6,710 in the man's pocket, according to court records. Full story

Cubs give dominating performance in win over Marlins

The Chicago Cubs looked like their old, dominating selves last night in a 10-2 victory at Wrigley Field over the Miami Marlins. Read Bruce Miles' take