Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/7/2017 5:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Naperville chief defends officer in case of teen's suicide

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Naperville Unit District 203 is being sued after the suicide of a Naperville North High School student.

      Naperville Unit District 203 is being sued after the suicide of a Naperville North High School student.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall

      Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Naperville chief: Officer's actions in teen's suicide 'publicly mischaracterized'

Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall said last night the actions of an officer sued for his involvement in the case of a Naperville North High School student's suicide have been "publicly mischaracterized," but he couldn't disclose any details of the case. Full story.

Dist. 203 school board seeking new member after resignation

Mike Jaensch
Mike Jaensch

Naperville Unit District 203 has a vacancy on its hands just two months after the spring election after the resignation last night of 10-year school board member Mike Jaensch. Full story.

William Davies
William Davies -
3 charged in Elgin car burglaries

A South Elgin man and two juveniles were charged yesterday in connection with a series of car burglaries in Elgin, police said. Full story

Two injured in Kane County crash

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after a crash yesterday in Kane County near Montgomery, officials say. Full story

Judge sides with Holy Family church in firing of gay music director

A federal judge has sided with the Archdiocese of Chicago and Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness in a lawsuit filed by former music director Colin Collette, seen here addressing the media about what he said was his improper firing after announcing his engagement to a man.
A federal judge has sided with the Archdiocese of Chicago and Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness in a lawsuit filed by former music director Colin Collette, seen here addressing the media about what he said was his improper firing after announcing his engagement to a man. - Daily Herald file photo

Citing the right of religious organizations to control internal affairs, a federal judge has sided with the Archdiocese of Chicago and an Inverness parish in a lawsuit filed by a former music director who claimed he was improperly fired after publicly announcing his engagement to a man in 2014. Full story

Islamic group announces $580,000 settlement with Des Plaines

Des Plaines has agreed to pay a Muslim group $580,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming aldermen wrongfully denied a request to open a mosque in the city, officials said during a Tuesday news conference. Full story

Former Hinsdale South football star faces sexual assault charges

Josh King
Josh King

Former Hinsdale South High School football star Josh King was one of three players dismissed yesterday from the Michigan State team by head coach Mark Dantonio after a judge in Michigan signed warrants for their arrests over a sexual assault that authorities say occurred in January at an on-campus apartment. Full story.

7 released from hospital after ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood

Seven people, including two firefighters, were released Tuesday after being treated at a hospital following an ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood late Monday night, officials said. Full story

Observation deck planned for Elmhurst quarry

DuPage County officials want to give people a safe spot to peer into the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility between Route 83 and Highland Avenue by building an observation deck at the northwest corner of Highland and First Street. Full story

Kane prosecutors want $340,000 seized in I-90 stop to be forfeited

According to Kane County court records, state police pulled over a man from Oak Grove, Minnesota, on April 25 at a toll plaza in Kane County. Police found $334,280 in bulk currency in the trunk, and $6,710 in the man's pocket, according to court records. Full story

Cubs give dominating performance in win over Marlins

The Chicago Cubs looked like their old, dominating selves last night in a 10-2 victory at Wrigley Field over the Miami Marlins. Read Bruce Miles' take

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account