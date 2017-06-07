Cubs unveil themes for 3 new premium clubs

hello

The American Airlines 1914 Club is the first major premier club set to open at the start of next season for Cubs premium ticket holders seated in the 100 level behind home plate. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

The Catalina Club is one of three new premier clubs planned to open at the start of the 2019 season for Cubs premium ticket holders seated in the 400 level behind home plate. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

The Maker's Mark Barrel Room is one of three new premier clubs planned to open at the start of the 2019 season for Cubs premium ticket holders seated along the first-base line in the 100 level. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

The W Club is one of three new premier clubs planned to open at the start of the 2019 season for Cubs premium ticket holders seated along the third-base line in the 100 level. Courtesy of the Chicago Cubs

Themes for three planned premier clubs at Wrigley Field were unveiled by the Chicago Cubs today.

The new clubs, which are expected to open at the start of the 2019 season, will only be available to those in premium seats.

Clubs along the first and third baselines in the 100 level are expected to hold up to 250 fans, while a 400-seat club in the 400 level behind home plate and underneath the press box will replace concession stands and an open-air terrace that currently exist.

The Maker's Mark Barrel Room will be built under the seats along the first-base side, the W Club will be housed under the seats along the third-base side and the Catalina Club will be added to the 400 level, Cubs officials announced.

The effect of the new clubs on ticket prices wasn't released.

"Each of these has been done to enhance the fan experience while preserving the beauty and charm of Wrigley Field," said Cale Vennum, vice president of ticketing. "We sent an email to season ticket holders who sit in these seats today to have a discussion with them about pricing."

Much of the food and beverage options in the clubs will be included in the ticket price, Vennum said. Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the food and beverage contractor at Wrigley, is expected to create menus specific to each new club as well as offering traditional Wrigley favorites.

Cubs officials announced plans for the clubs last year as well as the larger, 600-seat American Airlines 1914 club under the seats in the 100 level behind home plate that is anticipated to open at the start of next season.

Visitors to the new clubs along the baselines won't be able to see on-field action, but will have views of the game on TVs as well as being able to watch hitters warming up in the adjacent batting tunnels. The Cubs batting cage is near the W Club and visiting hitters practice their swings near the Barrel Room.

The Catalina Club will offer visitors a view of the field, as well as terrace seating.

New concession stands and restroom improvements in the upper levels are also in the works to accommodate the removal of the concession stands to make way for the Catalina Club.